wrestling / News
CM Punk On Ronda Rousey’s ‘Fake Wrestling’ Comment: “She’s Doing Her Job”
CM Punk weighed in on Ronda Rousey’s comments about “fake wrestling,” and he’s a fan. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage, the panel talked about Rousey’s interview where she said WWE fans were ungrateful and referred to wrestling as “having fake fights.”
Asked what exactly Rousey is doing with her comments, Punk said:
“She’s doing her job! She’s — look, I love this. This is pure chaos. and I don’t see this ending well whether it’s real or scripted. But it’s going to be fun to watch. It’s fantastic to watch everyone bite on it and get butthurt about it. You know, people say ‘Ronda is soft’ because she got knocked out twice. They say ‘She’s not a real fighter,’ and then they say ‘She’s not a real wrestler.’ But the whole time, they don’t realize that she’s got them all right here. They’re all wrapped around her finger.
"I love this. This is pure chaos." – @CMPunk on @RondaRousey's recent controversial comments. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/HXbxevVSYD
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- XFL Bankruptcy Filing Rumored to Have Hurt Reputation of Vince McMahon, McMahon Allegedly Spent Less on XFL Revival Than What Was Earmarked
- Jim Cornette Pushes Back On Vince Russo’s Claim for How Brawl for All Came About, Discusses The Real Inspiration For Brawl for All
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Paul Bearer & Sunny Having Heat Backstage, The Undertaker Having Pickle Pranks Played On Him
- Amy Weber Claims Edge and Randy Orton Harassed Her On WWE Flight, Says She Ended Up Challenging Edge To A Fight On the Plane