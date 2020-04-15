wrestling / News

CM Punk On Ronda Rousey’s ‘Fake Wrestling’ Comment: “She’s Doing Her Job”

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Backstage

CM Punk weighed in on Ronda Rousey’s comments about “fake wrestling,” and he’s a fan. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage, the panel talked about Rousey’s interview where she said WWE fans were ungrateful and referred to wrestling as “having fake fights.”

Asked what exactly Rousey is doing with her comments, Punk said:

“She’s doing her job! She’s — look, I love this. This is pure chaos. and I don’t see this ending well whether it’s real or scripted. But it’s going to be fun to watch. It’s fantastic to watch everyone bite on it and get butthurt about it. You know, people say ‘Ronda is soft’ because she got knocked out twice. They say ‘She’s not a real fighter,’ and then they say ‘She’s not a real wrestler.’ But the whole time, they don’t realize that she’s got them all right here. They’re all wrapped around her finger.

