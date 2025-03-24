CM Punk Cuts Promo On Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns On WWE Raw, Contract Signing Set For Smackdown

CM Punk appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and cut a promo on his WrestleMania 41 opponents Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Monday’s episode in Glasgow saw Punk come out and talk about how he’s angry after Seth Rollins cost him a WrestleMania main event at WWE ELimination Chamber and that while it’s personal for Rollins and Reigns, it’s just business for him.

Punk said that Rollins is jealous of the shadow Punk casts over him, while Reigns is taking things personal because Paul Heyman wasn’t just his Wise Man. He then said that he will be doing a contract signing with Rollins and Reigns on this week’s Smackdown and pointed out that neither of his opponents has defeated him without the others’ help, asserting that he can’t.

Punk closed the promo by reminding Rollins and Reigns that he brought them into this business, adding that he can’t wait to take them both out of it.