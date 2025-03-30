– During a recent interview with The Rich Eisen Show, WWE Superstar CM Punk recalled the Blackhawks winning the 2013 Stanley Cup and celebrating with the team. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on the Black Hawks winning the Stanley Cup: “In 2013, when the Hawks won in Boston, they flew back to Chicago, and I had a whole bunch of friends on the on the team, [Adam] Burish, [Patrick Sharp] Sharpie, Duncan Keith, they they invited me out, and I spent the entire night out with them, and it was one of the greatest nights of my life. It’s just insane.”

On being the only person there who remembers everything: “I’d rather not. It was only about twelve years ago. So I think the statue of limitations is still in effect on certain things. So I’d like to just say it was a really good time, and I’m possibly the only person who is there that remembers everything.