wrestling / News
CM Punk Referenced In Clip From The Monster Factory Apple TV+ Series
The Monster Factory has released a new clip from their Apple TV+ series looking at how CM Punk’s Pipebomb promo saved Lucas “Twitch” DiSangro’s life. You can see the clip below, which features Twitch talking about how he was experiencing suicidal ideation when he turned on Raw and Punk’s appearance and famous promo inspired him to change his mind.
“CM Punk was a guy that was just fed up with how he was being treated,” Twitch says. “And instead of just quitting, he spoke his mind. And he did it while being unapologetically him… and at that point I know that if I had the chance I was gonna try and be a professional wrestler.”
The six-episode Monster Factory docuseries is now streaming on Apple TV+.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call 988 in the US and 0800 689 5652 in the UK.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Explains How He Used to View the Wrestling Business as a ‘Shoot’
- Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
- Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs