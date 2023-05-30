CM Punk Reportedly in Las Vegas During Double or Nothing Weekend

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that former AEW World Champion CM Punk was in Las Vegas over the weekend while AEW was in town for Double or Nothing. Meltzer stated that Punk did not attend the pay-per-view event, but he was “hanging out” in town.

CM Punk is rumored to be making his AEW return next month. His return will likely take place at the debut show for AEW Collision on June 17. The event is being held in Punk’s hometown of Chicago at The United Center. AEW has not yet confirmed CM Punk’s return.