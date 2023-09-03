– As previously reported, the wrestling world is still reeling from the news of AEW and Tony Khan’s announcement yesterday that CM Punk was fired from the company. In an update from Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, sources close to both sides believe there will be a response coming from Punk, which could potentially be “explosive.”

CM Punk has not yet responded to the announcement of his firing. Following the announcement, Tony Khan not only addressed the live crowd at the United Center in Chicago before Collision, a pre-recorded video message was also played at the start of the television broadcast on TNT.

Following a physical altercation with Jack Perry that took place backstage last week’s AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium, CM Punk traveled to Las Vegas. He accepted the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club’s annual awards banquet later in the week.