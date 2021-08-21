CM Punk Returns to Wrestling at AEW Rampage, Calls Out Darby Allin For All Out

It finally happened … CM Punk has returned to wrestling, and he did so on AEW Rampage. The Best in the World opened up the show, with “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour playing and Punk coming out to the ring. You can see clips of the return below.

Punk has, of course, been long rumored to be making his return to the ring for AEW, and the debut was heavily hyped without actually being named as AEW and its talent made several Punk-related teases leading up to the show. Punk makes his return to the industry after leaving WWE in 2014.

During his return promo, Punk implied that he’s with AEW full-time and long-term, noting that he couldn’t say everything he wanted to tonight but had the time every Wednesday and Friday, and “four Sundays a year.” Punk cut a promo that he said he hadn’t written down because he didn’t know what he wanted to say, and talked about his history in wrestling. He alluded to leaving WWE, saying that he couldn’t get healthy if he “stayed at the place that made me sick in the first place.” He argued that he “left wrestling” when he exited Ring of Honor in 2005, and that he’s back in professional wrestling as of now.

Punk said he’s back for himself, but also for the fans and to settle some scores with people in the back, as well as work with the young guys. He called out Darby Allin specifically, saying that he’s first on the list. Allin was watching from the stands as Punk said he’d see Allin and everyone else on September 5th at All Out. He closed out by telling everyone that on the way out of the United Center, “grab yourselves a free ice cream bar on me!”

