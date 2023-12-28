CM Punk & Roots of Fight Teaming Up For New Merchandise

CM Punk has a new merchandise collection coming out in partnership with Roots of Fight. Punk posted to his Instagram account on Thursday to announce the new collection, which Roots of Fight has revealed will be available starting January 15th.

Roots Of Life is a media, lifestyle and apparel brand that creates “high-end art, apparel, and experiences” for legendary sports figures. Their official website includes collections for the likes of Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper and more in terms of wrestling stars.

You can see the Instagram post below: