wrestling / News

CM Punk Says Dax Harwood Is His Wrestler Of The Year So Far

May 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite CM Punk Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk is a big fan of Dax Harwood’s work in 2022, naming the FTR member as his wrestler of the year so far. Punk retweeted a post that Harwood made after he lost to Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Tournament on Wednesday night’s Dynamite, which read:

“I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do.

I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail.”

Punk added, “My wrestler of the year so far. #FTR” You can see the post and Harwood’s response below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Dax Harwood, FTR, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading