CM Punk Says Dax Harwood Is His Wrestler Of The Year So Far
May 12, 2022 | Posted by
CM Punk is a big fan of Dax Harwood’s work in 2022, naming the FTR member as his wrestler of the year so far. Punk retweeted a post that Harwood made after he lost to Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Tournament on Wednesday night’s Dynamite, which read:
“I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do.
I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail.”
Punk added, “My wrestler of the year so far. #FTR” You can see the post and Harwood’s response below:
Dude…
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 13, 2022
