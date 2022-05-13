CM Punk Says Dax Harwood Is His Wrestler Of The Year So Far

CM Punk is a big fan of Dax Harwood’s work in 2022, naming the FTR member as his wrestler of the year so far. Punk retweeted a post that Harwood made after he lost to Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Tournament on Wednesday night’s Dynamite, which read:

“I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do. I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail.”

Punk added, “My wrestler of the year so far. #FTR” You can see the post and Harwood’s response below: