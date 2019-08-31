CM Punk Says He Won’t Be at AEW All Out Tonight, Addresses WWE/FOX Sports Report

– CM Punk is making it clear that despite his appearance at Starrcast, he will not be at surprising fans at All Out. 411 was in attendance for Punk’s panel and he started it off by saying that he would not be at tonight’s AEW PPV, echoing Conrad Thompson’s comments from earlier in the week.

Punk also addressed the report from earlier this month that the agency which represented him, CAA, had reached out to FOX about him potentially co-hosting the upcoming FOX Sports 1 WWE talk show. Punk shot those rumors down.

We’ll have a full report from the show shortly.