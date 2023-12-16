– As previously reported, CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming WWE Holiday Tour live event on December 30 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. Punk commented on the upcoming matchup while doing broadcast commentary last night for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Punk said on the upcoming event, “Come on out to the LA Kia Forum, watch me beat up Dirty Dominik. I’ve been wanting to punch this kid in the face since he was 8 years old. Now he’s legal, and I’m going to destroy him.” You can view that Cage Fury clip of Punk mentioning Dominik Mysterio below (via Fightful).

CM Punk is also scheduled to be in action at WWE’s upcoming Madison Square Garden live event in New York City on December 26.