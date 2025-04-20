CM Punk Speechless In Interview After WWE WrestleMania 41

Jackie Redmond caught up with CM Punk after the conclusion of tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 41, where Punk and Roman Reigns lost to Seth Rollins after Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns and aligned himself with Rollins.

Redmond acknowledged that this might not be a great time to ask for a comment, but continued anyway and asked Punk about what just happened out there at the hands of who Redmond called one of Punk’s “lifelong friends and allies.”

Punk gave Redmond an intense stare, pondered the question for a bit, then walked off without commenting.