CM Punk Teases Joining Jesse Ventura on Commentary Tonight for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
– WWE Superstar CM Punk was part of the broadcast team for last night’s Caged Fury Fighting Championships 138 event in Atlantic City, New Jersey. During the event, he teased that he would join the broadcast team along with Jesse Ventura for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
During the CFFC broadcast, Punk stated, “I got to get this out of my system. I might be doing commentary with Jesse the Body Ventura tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event. I got to relax. Get us thrown on Peacock, brother.” You can view a clip of Punk’s on-air comments on Saturday Night’s Main Event below.
CM Punk is not currently advertised or scheduled to appear on tonight’s live NBC broadcast. He is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw two nights later in Boston. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The show will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.
CM Punk just teased joining commentary with Jesse Ventura tomorrow at Saturday Night’s Main Event 👀🔥
He’s doing commentary for CFFC tonight at Atlantic City which is a 3 hour drive from Long Island where the show is happening tomorrow night, so Punk might potentially show up! pic.twitter.com/QfyYMeZWlU
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) December 14, 2024
