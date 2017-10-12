CM Punk Tested For a Starring Role in Pro-Wrestling Starz Drama Heels

– Starz was developing a pro wrestling-centric drama titled Heels, and CM Punk was almost part of it. The show was fast-tracked by The Starz Network and ParamountTV, and they planned for an eight-episode first season. The one hour drama was to be built around the story two brothers, one a babyface and the other a heel in the ring, and the struggles they have on camera and behind the scenes after the death of their father, the promoter of the Georgia-based wrestling promotion they both worked for.

According to PWinsider.com, CM Punk impressed casting directors so much that he tested for the series for the role of the heel brother, Jack Spade, earlier this month. Testing is the final step before being offered the role. The site reports that after several months of casting, the producers have put the show on hold. The show has been put on hold a few times since initially being announced in February. It is possible that if the show gets back on track that Punk could still be in the mix to join the cast.