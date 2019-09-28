Update on CM Punk Meeting With FOX Sports for WWE Backstage, AEW ‘Never Wants to Work’ With CM Punk After ESPN Interview

– As previously reported, there are rumors that CM Punk was at FOX Sports Studios this week in Los Angeles to meet with the network on a possible on-air role for WWE Backstage. The Wrestling Observer Radio addressed the rumors on today’s show. According to the report, CM Punk’s agent reached out to FOX Sports for the meeting, and the meeting was done through FOX Sports and not WWE. Additionally, Meltzer stated, “There are people at FOX who happened to read the Observer and thought he’d be a good guy to hire.”

Meltzer stated that he believes the meeting went well because the “feeling” is that CM Punk will probably receive an offer to join the show. Based on the radio show, it sounds like this deal is currently independent of WWE, and it sounded like WWE would not be totally crazy on the idea of Punk hosting or appearing on the show later on. Meltzer stated on WWE’s reaction to CM Punk possibly joining the show, “If they really didn’t want him, I think they’d maybe be able to nix it, but maybe they do want him because they don’t want him with AEW.” Meltzer added that the “master strategists for wrestling” believe that the best thing for Punk if he wants to make money is to sit and talk about wrestling.

With regards to AEW, Meltzer claimed that AEW told him that they would never work with Punk following the Marc Raimondi article and interview with CM Punk on ESPN last July. That article reportedly made AEW feel very “disrespected” by Punk after his comments. In the interview, Punk claimed he received an offer for AEW via a group text. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes later denied Punk’s comments.

Also, Meltzer stated his belief that CM Punk likely wants to return to the ring. However, he claims Punk would want to come back to WWE under a Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg type of deal.

WWE Backstage is going to debut on November 5 on FOX Sports 1. Renee Young and Booker T are attached to host the show. There will be a special preview on October 13 after Game 3 of the ALCS.