CM Punk Was Allegedly At FOX Sports Studio This Week For WWE Backstage Tryout

This could be big news. We just reported earlier today that WWE believes that CM Punk wants to return to WWE, and that the company did not want him for their FS1 show WWE Backstage. However it seems that at least part of that isn’t true, as PWInsider reports that Punk was at FOX Sports studios earlier this week in Los Angeles. He was meeting about a possible on-air role for the show. Renee Young was present at the meeting and Punk tested for on-camera material. However, it is not confirmed that he has signed for the show at this time.

Punk is not the only personality that FOX is bringing in for the show, as Taz has been brought in several times in the past few months for a possible role. Paige, Rey Mysterio and Sean Waltman have all been brought in as well.

WWE Backstage debuts on November 5 and will be hosted by Young and Booker T. It is being produced by FOX, not WWE, so if Punk does get the job, he would be working for FOX.