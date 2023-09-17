CMLL 90th Anniversary Full Results 09.16.2023: Templario va. Dragon Rojo Jr. Headliner Bout, More

CMLL held their 90th Anniversary event in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico on September 16. You can find the full results (via Fightful) below.

* CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship Bout: Zeuxis & Stephanie Vaquer def. Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita)

* 2023 Independence Cup Tournament Final Match: Esfinge def. Rugido

* Legends Exhibition – 2/3 Falls Bout: Atlantis, Octagon & Blue Panther def. Satanico, Fuerza Guerrera & Virus

* 2/3 Falls Bout: Samuray del Sol & Lince Dorado def. Titan & Soberano Jr

* 2/3 Falls Bout: Mistico, Atlantis Jr & Máscara Dorada def. Kevin Knight & Havana Brothers (Rocky Romero & TJP)

* Winning Team Get Hair vs. Hair Bout: Volador Jr & Angel de Oro def. Último Guerrero & Averno

* Hair vs. Hair Mask Match: Volador Jr def. Angel de Oro

* Mask vs. Mask Match: Templario def. Dragon Rojo Jr.