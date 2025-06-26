wrestling / News
CMLL Arena Coliseo 66th Anniversary Results 6.24.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
CMLL held its Arena Coliseo 66th Anniversary on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Makará def. Arquelin & Hermanos Calavera
* Torneo Cibernetico: KeMonito def. Mijje, Duende Blanco, Kemalito, Chamuel, and Tengu
* Lluvia, Jarochita, Kira & La Catalina def. Dark Silueta, Persephone, Sanely & Valkyria
* Neón, Dulce Gardenia & Xelhua def. Galeón Fantasma
* Cage Mask Eliminator Match: Trono, Optimus, Cris Skin & Bestia Negra def. Ráfaga, Gallero, Rey Trueno, Mr. Trueno
* Cage Mask vs. Mask Match: Ráfaga & Gallero def. Hermanos Trueno
* Atlantis Jr. & Sky Team def. Último Guerrero, Volador Jr. & Averno
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Night of Champions: Wrestlers Leaving For Saudi Arabia Today
- Kevin Nash On How To Tell the Story For Goldberg vs. Gunther At Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Pat McAfee Explains His Hiatus From WWE TV, Says He Was ‘Getting Exhausted’
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw