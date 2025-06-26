CMLL Arena Coliseo 66th Anniversary Results 6.24.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held its Arena Coliseo 66th Anniversary on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Makará def. Arquelin & Hermanos Calavera

* Torneo Cibernetico: KeMonito def. Mijje, Duende Blanco, Kemalito, Chamuel, and Tengu

* Lluvia, Jarochita, Kira & La Catalina def. Dark Silueta, Persephone, Sanely & Valkyria

* Neón, Dulce Gardenia & Xelhua def. Galeón Fantasma

* Cage Mask Eliminator Match: Trono, Optimus, Cris Skin & Bestia Negra def. Ráfaga, Gallero, Rey Trueno, Mr. Trueno

* Cage Mask vs. Mask Match: Ráfaga & Gallero def. Hermanos Trueno

* Atlantis Jr. & Sky Team def. Último Guerrero, Volador Jr. & Averno