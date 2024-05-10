CMLL General Manager Set To Attend MLW AZTECA LUCHA

CMLL’s General Manager will be in the house when MLW presents AZTECA LUCHA this weekend. MLW announced on Thursday that Salvador Lutteroth Lomelí will be a guest at the show, which takes place on Saturday in Chicago.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) proudly announces Mr. Salvador Lutteroth Lomelí as a special guest attending AZTECA LUCHA at Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

MLW extends a warm welcome to Mr. Lutteroth Lomelí, general manager of Promociones Mexico, Coliseo y Revolución, S.C.

Mr. Lutteroth Lomelí, an esteemed guest of MLW this Saturday, is a key partner in the alliance between MLW and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). This alliance, forged in 2023, has yielded numerous crossover events, enriching the lucha libre experience for fans worldwide.

“Señor Lutteroth Lomelí has been an incredible partner in our alliance,” states Court Bauer, CEO, and founder of MLW. “It’s an honor to have him join us this Saturday as we celebrate lucha libre with an individual who, along with his family, has contributed so much to the sport.”

The Lutteroth family’s legacy in lucha libre dates back to 1933 when they introduced lucha libre to Mexico. The oldest wrestling organization in the sport, CMLL has presented the best lucha libre in the world for over 90 years. MLW is proud to collaborate with CMLL and looks forward to further enriching the sport through this partnership.

MLW Azteca Lucha promises to be an electrifying event, showcasing the finest talents in lucha libre. With the presence of Mr. Salvador Lutteroth Lomelí, the evening will be a celebration of tradition, athleticism, and the enduring spirit of lucha libre.