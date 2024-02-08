CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 2.6.24: Guerreros Laguneros In Action, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Bestia Negra & Rav def. Leo & Temerario

* Fantástico & Halcón de Plata def. Omar Brunetti & Cowboy

* Arlequín & Garabato def. Adrenalina & Obek

* Johnny Dinamo fought Príncipe Daniel to a draw

* Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Ráfaga def. Los Indestructibles

* Tessa Blanchard, Sexy Sol & Náutica def. Dark Silueta, Adira & Valkyria

* Atlantis, Blue Panther, El Internacional Pantera & Okumura def. Satánico, Rey Bucanero, Felino & Maléfico

* Guerreros Laguneros def. Los Infernales