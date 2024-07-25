CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.23.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Draego & Persa def. Minotauro & La Legión Romana

* Crixus, Raider & Difunto def. Los Magníficos

* Satánico def. Virus

* Tessa Blanchard, Kira, Náutica & Adira def. Zeuxis, Persephone, Hatana & Valkyria

* Rey Bucanero & Los Felinos def. Panterita del Ring, Dark Panther & Furia Roja.

* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Atlantis Jr def. Soberano Jr, Mephisto & Magnus