– As previously noted, Sol Ruca won a No. 1 Contender’s tournament earlier this week against Michin on WWE Speed, earning a title shot against Candice LeRae. PWInsider reports that during the WWE Speed TV tapings last night, Ruca defeated LeRae to capture the Women’s Speed Chapmionship.

The title match will debut later next week on Wednesday, April 16 at 12:00 pm EST on WWE’s X account.