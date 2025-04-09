wrestling / News

Sol Ruca Scores Upset Win, Clinches Title Shot on WWE Speed

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available. Sol Ruca scored a huge upset win, beating Michin to win the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. With the victory, she will now go on to challenge WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae next week on Wednesday, April 16 at 12:00 pm EST on WWE’s X account.

