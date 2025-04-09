wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Scores Upset Win, Clinches Title Shot on WWE Speed
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available. Sol Ruca scored a huge upset win, beating Michin to win the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. With the victory, she will now go on to challenge WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae next week on Wednesday, April 16 at 12:00 pm EST on WWE’s X account.
You can check out today’s episode below:
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Women's Championship Match? Will it be Michin or @SolRucaWWE? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KClo7rAexU
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2025
