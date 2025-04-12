– Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, delivered a challenge to The Bullet Club War Dogs for NJPW Resurgence 2025, which is being held in the Bucks’ hometown of Ontario, California. NJPW released the video of the challenge, which you can view below.

The Bucks also teased in the video that they know “a couple of old OG friends who always willing and up for a fight” to even the numbers against The Bullet Club. When Nick asked if they should call them up, Matt responded, “I think we should. I think that would be, well, too sweet.”

NJPW Resurgence 2025 is scheduled for May 9 at the Toyota Arena. It will air live on pay-per-view.