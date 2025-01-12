CMLL’s Titan Says A Match With Kenny Omega Is One Of His Goals

Titan says that he is hoping to get a match with Kenny Omega at one point, considering it a goal for him. The CMLL star appeared on the promotion’s Informa show and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On being part of Wrestle Dynasty: “I am thankful to NJPW, CMLL & Los Ingobernables. It was a great experience being in this grand event. Being in the locker room reminded me how I was backstage with wrestlers I respect, like Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr. Just being around some of the best around the world and being considered part of this big event is something huge for me. I will continue to work to get a singles match against any of the top names in an event of this magnitude.”.

On who he would like to face: “Of course I would like to face (Taiji) Ishimorii, but someone who comes to mind as a personal goal of mine is Kenny Omega. We have been in the same tournaments but I have never faced him in singles action. We are still happy with our participation, but we want to continue growing, participating & getting more opportunities.”.