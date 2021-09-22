Cody and Brandi Rhodes Name Their Wrestling Mount Rushmores, Cody Details Creation of AEW Dynamite

During an AMA session hosted by Bleacher Report, both Cody and Brandi Rhodes revealed who would make their wrestling Mount Rushmores. Cody said that his would include Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, The Rock and Dusty Rhodes. Brandi said hers would include Sherri Martel, Ms. Elizabeth, Mae Young and Madusa. Here are more highlights:

Cody on what inspired him to join AEW: “The origin story of AEW is almost 9/10 incorrect. But the truth is it’s all of the origin stories. Chris Jericho’s origin stories, Matt & Nick Jackson, most importantly Tony Khan, and me and Brandy. Those origin stories all have to come together. Tony Khan wanted to do this since he was a little kid. He had the mind to put this together and do what other wrestlers couldn’t and get to the WarnerMedia office to sell it. I think the turning point was after we did ‘All In’ and we really wanted to do a second show. That second show in conversation grew to a weekly running deal. The thought that Matt, Nick, Kenny and myself are Vice Presidents and have a say in storylines was just harmonious. It will never happen again in wrestling for every star to align and to exist in a way it does now. If we were to walk away from it now, I can hold my hands up and say I’m so happy this is a part of my legacy – the creation of this place. This is no longer a challenger brand. It’s moving and grooving at a really high pace and all the data is there to support what’s happening in the business. AEW is gonna be around for a very long time. That’s amazing. I’m very excited. It took someone like Tony to let us play the music like we know to play it.”

Cody on coming up with the names AEW and Dynamite: “There were other names kicked around. We considered ‘All Elite’ and Tony had the foresight and said ‘it’s a wrestling company, we need initials’… Dynamite is what Tony wanted and he saw it through.”

Brandi on the funniest person in AEW: “A lot of people think they’re funny so i’ll give you that. QT Marshall, Charlie Ramone, Cody, me…i’m sarcastic though so my humor doesn’t mix with a lot of people…Sammy thinks he’s pretty funny. The funniest person behind the scenes is Dean Malenko but he has my kind of humor — being sarcastic.”

Brandi on when she wanted to wrestle: “I was older. I first got int he Wrestling ring at 27. I was modeling at the time through agencies. I was a figure skater for 14 years and fit the bill. I tried out and fell in love with it.”