Cody Cuts Promo to the Crowd After AEW Dynamite

Cody took to the mic on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to cut a promo for the crowd after his cage match with Wardlow. You can see video from AEW below of Cody speaking in front of the live crowd.

Cody talks about how the episode was the best yet of Dynamite and asked the audience to stick around for the AEW Dark taping. He called for a round of applause for the production crew and the staff at the State Farm Arena. He talked about being a fan of wrestling when he was young and coming to Atlanta to watch his dad wrestle, and how he knew he wanted to be famous like his dad. He thanked the fans for being hard on him when he debuted in wrestling and talked about jumping off the cage, then promised that they would come back to Atlanta.