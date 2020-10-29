wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Retains TNT Title Against Orange Cassidy, Team Taz Targets Will Hobbs For Recruitment
– Cody managed to retain his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy in a rematch on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see clips from the lumberjack match that took place below:
– Team Taz is attempting to recruit Will Hobbs for their team, as you can see in the following vignette by Taz:
