Cody Reveals Why He’s Not In The G1 Tournament

In an interview with AXS TV (via Wrestling Inc), Cody spoke about why he won’t be involved in this year’s NJPW G1 Tournament. He will challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight championship at the NJPW G1 Special.

On his upcoming title matches: “As far as the Ring Of Honor World title heading into the G1 Special, I have these title matches. I have the Ring Of Honor one at Best In The World: Baltimore [Maryland], June 29th [2018], the day before my birthday. July 7th [2018] on AXS TV, what we’re talking about today, I have the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. And then, at All In, the show I’m executive producing, I have the NWA World’s Championship title match. So the world is not enough for someone like me. The character you see in the screen is very not… there’s not much difference. I think that might disappoint some people, I’m a bit of a dick in real life. And I don’t want to go 0-3. I don’t want to go 1-3. I don’t want to go 2-3. I want to go 3-3. I want to take this completely and it would mean a great deal to show up at Bay City [California], The Cow Palace, on AXS TV as Ring Of Honor Champion. And I think it would also be really good for Ring Of Honor. The Dalton Castle experiment didn’t pay off and this is my opportunity to get back to where I was because as their Champion, and even not as their Champion, I’ve continued to grow their business. And they’re very grateful for it and I’m very grateful for them. It’s an opportunity for me. But yeah, I’d very much like to show up and be able to hold my title up alongside [Omega’s] and see where it gets us.”

On what beating Omega would mean: “Did you see Infinity War? Did you see when Thanos got all of the Infinity Stones and snapped his finger? You saw what happened, right? I think for [pro] wrestling, for the remaining members of the Internet Wrestling Community, I could do the snap. I could finally do the snap because that’s my biggest… plenty of people have critiques about me. That’s my biggest critique about the Internet Wrestling Community is you all seem… I don’t know why I’m saying ‘you all,’ but everybody seems to know exactly how do to this, when to do it, and exactly what it is. Wrestling cannot be defined. It literally cannot be defined. You can have an idea of what works, what doesn’t, and you can definitely look in retcon and say, ‘that was special and I think it was special because of this,’ but for me, when I’m criticized for anything and I look at this sight of the IWGP Championship opportunity I have, I mean, that’s the snap. That’s legit the Thanos snap. That’s saying that the industry is absolutely just unpredictable, on fire, and will continue to surprise you, so it would mean a lot.”

On the G1 tournament: “I would’ve wanted to be in the tournament this year, but there’s this other part of my life that’s not [pro] wrestling and that’s… I’ve been working to break into acting a little further. I had my guest roles in a couple of past seasons [of Arrow] and there was something I was able to accrue or book. It hasn’t been announced yet and that’s eating up my schedule. I actually don’t have a day off until the Wednesday before All In. After, I think I start July 1st [2018] and then go all the way till the Wednesday before All In. No days off at all. that was the reason I wasn’t able to be in the G1. I think, I’ll just guarantee it. I’ll Joe Namath it. I will absolutely be in the G1 if not next year, the year after that. I give you my word. I’ll be in the G1. If I have to move Heaven and Earth to do it, I will compete in one. I’ve seen the importance of it.”

On a possible All In 2: “If I said anything, I’d have to sue myself with the amount of [nondisclosure agreements] that I’ve signed for my own damn show. Okay, let’s just focus on All In 1 or All In itself and let’s see. I can confirm that we’ve been approached about an All In 2, which if you really look at it, strip away what the first one is, that was a big check to write. And it did come from three people and we split it, but having to buy insurance for a building, having to form a budget… my goal is not to be a [pro] wrestling promoter. I don’t think it’s my goal unless I’m pretty good at it, which I don’t know. Maybe we will be. But we’ll get through All In in Chicago [Illinois] and then we’ll see.”