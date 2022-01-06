Cody Rhodes Admits That Flaming Table Spot Was The Dumbest Thing He’s Ever Done

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Cody Rhodes spoke about being compared to Homelander on The Boys and the flaming table spot he had late last year. The spot featured Cody superplexing Andrade through a burning table during a street fight on AEW Dynamite. Here are highlights:

On the flaming table spot in Atlanta: “I’m going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) maybe the dumbest thing I’ve ever done But man, it was cool. Dumb, but also what a good image, in terms of just that’s how we do Dynamite. That specific incident wasn’t so much about topping myself, I just hate in wrestling when you’ll hear, “Oh, it’s a street fight. It’s a Tupelo Falls Count Anywhere match or whatever,” and then it’s just Basic Betty, it’s checking boxes versus actually taking that level of danger into account. And that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to make sure people know that, if there’s a Street Fight on AEW, it’s a Street Fight. It’s going to leave you with a lasting memory and, ultimately, I think we did that.”

On being compared to the ‘evil Superman’ character Homelander: “I never want to ruin it for anybody. I never judge our fans or hold them accountable. They pay their money. They can do whatever they’d like. That’s the beauty of being a fan, but I can tell you Sandra Gray, who’s been making my gear since Dashing Cody Rhodes, has no idea about Homelander. And now, that jacket is forever synonymous with it, but it is a really unique parallel. I know people have a lot of fun with fan art when it’s concerned. With what’s happening with me and the reactions, I don’t want to ruin it for anybody, but I feel like the luckiest wrestler alive that we’re able to cause this polarity, that we’re able to have every show be clickbaited and discussed. And just the thing I am most excited about is, as with all things AEW, we’re not going a path that perhaps you saw on another wrestling show. We are going to be going in a different direction and that makes for great wrestling because it’s new, because it’s fresh. But yeah, with everything that’s going on with the crowds for me right now, I really have to pinch myself, in terms of (being) very lucky.”

On the Undisputed Era in AEW: “…If we’re being honest, part of me will always think, “Hey, these guys were on the other channel and we beat them off their night.” That element of competitiveness will probably always be there. However, if you look at (Kyle) O’Reilly and Bobby (Fish) and Cole, with the free agents, with Brian Danielson and (CM) Punk and Cole, I always tell people the one I’m looking forward to the most, mixing it up, is Cole because I think we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg on what he’s capable of. And, now, what the three of them were capable of. And they certainly did a lot. Tony Khan talks about, often, how well they were doing against us, and now they are part of us. Now they’re in our house and I look forward to what all three of them can do. In addition to I look forward to seeing Cole’s stock just shoot through the roof, hopefully.”