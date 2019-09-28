Cody Rhodes Sets Record Straight on AEW Meeting With CM Punk, Claims Punk Made AEW ‘Look Like Dumbasses’

– AEW executives Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes appeared on Collider Live this week to promote AEW Dynamite, which debuts on TNT next week. During the interview, they discussed the possibility of CM Punk appearing in AEW. It was reported today by Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW now “never” wants to work with Punk due to comments he made in a July 2019 interview with ESPN and Marc Raimondi.

In the ESPN interview, Punk claimed AEW only made him an offer via a group text, which Rhodes later denied. On this week’s Collider, Rhodes claimed there was a formal meeting with Punk in a coffee shop regarding AEW. Below are some highlights from Rhodes on Collider Live.

Cody Rhodes on the changes of Punk appearing in AEW: “50/50? I really liked Phil, and he was really nice to me when I was in OVW as kind of a leader. He was a locker room leader, and then he had such a successful run in WWE. And I had never really had an adversarial relationship with him. I know he doesn’t like when we discuss him, but I think I even explained it to him once; a lot of people ask us about him. I don’t want to say, ‘No comment.’ I think he — I just don’t think he knows perhaps — and perhaps he doesn’t want to be involved in wrestling anymore. If that’s the case, no big deal. You gave us your body. You gave us this body of work, and CM Punk was an awesome wrestler.”

Rhodes on the offer AEW made to Punk: “He did kind of make us look like dumbasses, saying we sent him a text offer. I’m sure we texted him, but we also called him. Someone also met you in a coffee shop. We made genuine efforts. But in this case, 2019, it’s been quite some time away from the ring. We gotta focus on who really wants to be on board with us versus going out and finding someone who perhaps doesn’t really want to be part of this.”

Cody Rhodes on why CM Punk made that statement: “I didn’t really communicate with him further after that. I expected to see him at Starrcast. He gave this great live show that he did with Mike Johnson, where he was really great with his answers. I’m sure we’ll run into each other at some point. If he ever wanted to be part of this and he had the passion to comeback to wrestling, that door is always open. No ego, no situation would ever prevent us from having him come in because the fans have never given up on Punk. Ever. It’s crazy.”

