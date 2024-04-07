Cody Rhodes, CM Punk & More Pick Up Wins at 2024 Slammy Awards

The WWE Slammy Awards aired on Sunday morning, and the full list of winners are online. The awards aired during a YouTube livestream on Sunday with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley winning Male and Female Superstar of the Year, respectively. In addition, CM Punk won Return of the Year, the Judgment Day won Faction of the Year, and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes was the Rivalry of the Year.

The full list6 of winners is below, per Fightful:

* Female Superstar of the Year: Rhea Ripley

* Male Superstar of the Year: Cody Rhodes

* Best Entrance: Cody Rhodes

* Return of the Year: CM Punk

* Faction of the Year: The Judgment Day

* Rivalry of the Year: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* NXT Superstar of the Year: Tiffany Stratton

* Match of the Year: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

* OMG Moment of the Year: CM Punk returns to WWE (Survivor Series 2023)

* Social Star of the Year: Drew McIntyre

* Breakout Superstar of the Year: LA Knight

* WWE Fan Chant of the Year: YEAH! (LA Knight)

* Mic Drop of the Year: Paul Heyman to Cody Rhodes

* The Rizzie Winner: Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

* Villain of the Year: ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio

* Trash Talker of the Year: The Rock