Cody Rhodes Confirms He’s Working In AEW Without A Contract

It was reported earlier this month that Cody Rhodes is currently working in AEW without a contract, as his deal expired at the end of 2021. In an interview following last night’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break, Cody confirmed that he’s not signed with the company and currently only has a handshake deal with Tony Khan.

He said: “You asked for post-match comments, so…there’s so many elephants in the room. This is an insane week in wrestling. People think the Sean Ross [Sapp] story is BS. It’s not. I’m working here without a contract. I’m not even on payroll anymore. I’m working here on a handshake deal. That is 100% legitimate, I swear on Pharaoh’s life. If you wanna know how serious things got…but I can tell you this, I’ve never felt more at home than under those lights, wrestling for the TNT Title, a title that will never, ever, ever be secondary because of matches like that.”

He also took time to praise Sammy Guevara, the TNT champion, who defeated him in a ladder match last night. He suggested that he might not be “so slow” to challenge Sammy to a rematch.