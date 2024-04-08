Cody Rhodes Finishes The Story, Defeats Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40 After The Rock, Undertaker, & Cena Get Involved

Cody Rhodes has finally finished his story, winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 night two. Rhodes defeated Reigns in a truly chaotic Bloodline Rules match in the main event of Sunday’s PPV to win the title that has eluded his family until now.

The match saw Jimmy Uso get involved partway through, only to have Jey Uso come down and take Jimmy out. Cody survived spears, Superman punches, and guillotines, spearing Reigns through the timekeeper barricade at one point. Solo Sikoa came down after Reigns took three Cross Rhodes and hit Rhodes with the Samoan Spike, but Cody kicked out of the cover and then a spear afterward.

John Cena then returned and chased brawled with Sikoa, clotheslining him over thew top and then Attitude Adjusting Reigns. He put Sikoa through the commentary table before The Rock came down to the ring and after a stare-off, he Rock Bottomed Cena. Seth Rollins then tried a sneak attack, dressed as a member of The Shield, but Reigns Superman punched him.

And then the Undertaker’s music hit. The lights went out, he appeared in the ring and choke slammed Rock before the lights went out again and he was gone. Reigns then got a chair and wiped out Rollins with it, then went for a spear but Rhodes caught him and hit three Cross Rhodes to get the win. Brandi Rhodes came into the ring to celebrate with Cody and the rest of his family joined in along with Cena, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, CM Punk and more, with Rhodes presenting the title to his mother.

After the match, Rhodes took the mic and said he was surrounded by greatness in the ring and stadium, and called out Bruce Prichard and Triple H to the ring. They came out and Prichard embraced Rhodes, with Triple H shaking his hand and then hugging him.

The win marks Rhodes’ first World Championship in WWE and ends Reigns’ legendary run with the titles. He held the WWE Universal Championship for 1,317 days, having won the title from Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam 2020. He held the WWE Championship for 736 days, having won that title from Brock Lesnar on night two of WrestleMania 38.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleMania 40 is here.

#RomanReigns has arrived for the main event of #WrestleMania! ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief! pic.twitter.com/NGHaeYNwfP — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024