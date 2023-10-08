Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Plan On Taking Dusty’s Role As a WWE Performance Center Coach

Cody Rhodes doesn’t see himself ever stepping into his father’s shoes in terms of coaching at the WWE Performance Center. During last night’s post-WWE Fastlane media event, Rhodes — who won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Jey Uso — was asked if he had any interest in taking on a coaching role as Dusty Rhodes did. Cody said that he didn’t have any intent do do so and explained why.

“My manager can tell you this, when I came back to WWE, I flat out told them, ‘I will never step foot in the Performance Center,'” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “The reason was not my dislike of the Performance Center, it’s ‘[Dusty’s] everywhere in there,’ and it’s hard. Then I ended up being in the Performance Center, like a month later to do medical or something. Okay, I went back on that.”

He continued, “Dusty taught communication. He taught promos, he called it communication. No one really filled that spot after he left. I always thought somebody like a Mick Foley or somebody would fill that spot — somebody who’s been there, did it.”

Cody will be at NXT this week to make a major announcement.