Various News: Cody Rhodes Files Trademark on American Nightmare Logo for Various Apparel, Trademark Update for CMLL

– PWInsider reports that AEW EVP Cody Rhodes filed a new trademark on June 26 for the “American Nightmare” logo for various apparel. You can read the full details on the filing by Cody Rhodes below:

-G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Ties as clothing; Hooded sweatshirts. -Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that on June 25, Maria Sofia Alonso applied to trademark the CMLL logo for “entertainment services.” You can read the full filing for G & S below: