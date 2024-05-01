Cody Rhodes Wants To Be The Most Profitable WWE Superstar Ever

In an interview with Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes was asked about his goals now that he ‘finished the story’ at Wrestlemania 40. He noted that he would like to become the most profitable WWE superstar ever, which he admits is a tall task.

He said: “One goal, and I think I have two parciular goals that I’ve really put in mind because I’m a big long-term and short-term goal individual. A long-term goal for me is that I would like to be the most profitable talent that WWE has ever had. I know who hangs in that group. Your Austin 3:16s [Steve Austin], your Hustle, Loyal, Respect John Cenas, I know what I have been doing and I know the length that I have to keep doing this for this goal to become a reality. That one is a little inside baseball and not all that glamorous, but even today, I would like to give WWE everything I possibly have because I feel like so much has been given to me coming out of WrestleMania XL. Sure, we worked for it and earned it, and I do think I’m the right person for the job, but I would like to make sure, when it’s time, I leave them in the best possible place they’ve ever been.”