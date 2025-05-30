Cody Rhodes Recalls John Mayer Attending All In 2018

John Mayer was in attendance at the original All In, and Cody Rhodes recently recalled how it ended up happening. The music star was in attendance at the 2018 show that ended up paving the way for AEW, and Rhodes recalled the matter on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast.

“I get an email at 3:00 a.m. from John Mayer’s manager,” Rhodes recalled (per Fightful). “There’s a bachelor party, they want to attend All In, the original All In, which has been very, very sold out, like fire code sold out. At that point, I just thought it was a rib, a good wrestling rib. Then, at 9:00 a.m., when I left the hotel room, I was greeted by someone right at the door, saying to me, ‘Hey, did you deny John Mayer tickets?’ ‘I did not, is John Mayer really coming?'”

He continued, “Apparently, there was a bachelor party, it was a bachelor party, and we set him in the middle of the aisle. So as I am wrestling SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, I looked into the aisle where you can clearly see where people walk, walk, walk, wait. Then there’s just John Mayer, who’s sitting right in the middle, so no one could walk by him. If there was a fire, it would have been a bad situation. That was a really fun get. He took photos afterwards.”

The success of that original show led to the creation of AEW, which launched the next year.