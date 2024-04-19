Cody Rhodes Wants Believe A Match With The Rock Will Happen, Thinks Rock Has ‘A Little Obsession’ With Him

In an interview with Good Morning Britain (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes said that he wants to believe that a match with The Rock will happen in the future, whenever Rock returns to WWE. Before announcing his departure, The Rock said that he would be back and would target Rhodes, with or without the WWE title.

Rhodes said: “I didn’t go to Hollywood. Hollywood has come to me in the form of The Rock Dwayne Johnson. He’s got like a little obsession with me. I await his return. The last thing he did after WrestleMania, we wrestled on Saturday, Sunday was the next match. He came out on Monday on Raw; we had a little moment where I was waiting for him to come back at this point. He’s looking for me, apparently. I want to say yes. I want to say yes. It will really come down to whether I can be a good champion, a great champion. Roman Reigns was a great champion. Will that be enough to entice The Rock? That’s what’s happened here. Rock will tell you he made wrestling cool again. Rock made wrestling cool, maybe in the first place, but this run, it’s a whole new generation and locker room. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, myself, Rhea Ripley, all these people. The more we keep this, the better we do, the more chances that it lures Rock back into the fray. I’d like to see it. We’ve had one tag match together. The singles match is definitely something fans look forward to seeing.“