Cody Rhodes Announces Men’s Breakout Tournament, Dusty Classic Return On WWE NXT

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

The Men’s Breakout Tournament and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are both coming back, as announced by Cody Rhodes on NXT. Rhodes opened tonight’s show and announced that the Men’s NXT Breakout Tournament will begin following the conclusion of the Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament, which is currently ongoing.

Rhodes also announced that the Dusty Classic will be returning, though he did not specify when.

Jordan Myles won the first NXT Breakout Tournament, while Carmelo Hayes won in 2021. It was not clear if the Dusty Classic will be have both men and women’s iterations; last year had a women’s Dusty Classic, but the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships have been done away with since.

