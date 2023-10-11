wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Announces Men’s Breakout Tournament, Dusty Classic Return On WWE NXT
The Men’s Breakout Tournament and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are both coming back, as announced by Cody Rhodes on NXT. Rhodes opened tonight’s show and announced that the Men’s NXT Breakout Tournament will begin following the conclusion of the Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament, which is currently ongoing.
Rhodes also announced that the Dusty Classic will be returning, though he did not specify when.
Jordan Myles won the first NXT Breakout Tournament, while Carmelo Hayes won in 2021. It was not clear if the Dusty Classic will be have both men and women’s iterations; last year had a women’s Dusty Classic, but the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships have been done away with since.
BREAKING: Per @CodyRhodes, after the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, there will be a Men's NXT Breakout Tournament!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dm3flTN3a9
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
WOW LET'S GO!!!@CodyRhodes has announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is coming back AND a game-changing reveal for tonight's #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/ln5OiBF3Az
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
