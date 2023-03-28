Cody Rhodes On What It Means to ‘Finish The Story’ At WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes has talked about how he plans to “finish the story” with his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he recently discussed what that means to him. Rhodes recently spoke with WrestleJoy for an interview promoting this weekend’s PPV, and he weighed in on his match with Reigns and more. A couple of highlights are below:

On what finishing the story means for him: “Does it mean winning the title? Does it mean what happens potentially if I do win the title? Does it mean not winning? I know how many years are on my contract, and I know how many years I want to do this. That’s why I wanted to pass it to Sami [Zayn] in Barclays [Center]. I am so glad that ‘finish the story’ exists, because it’s not just descriptive of me.”

On Rhodes’ long journey to the WrestleMania main event: “The biggest event is being headlined by a guy who used to wear a bodysuit and paint his face. You won’t see that guy out there, but that’s who it is, and anyone can do it if they do the work.”