Cody Rhodes On Potentially Bringing Back the Winged Eagle WWE Title

Cody Rhodes is a fan of the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship design, and he talked about potentially bringing it back if he wins the title at WrestleMania. Rhodes discussed the idea on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On the significance of the Winged Eagle title: “Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle. I think there’s a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design. Some people like the ‘Big Eagle’ [the design used from 1998-2002], whatever, but the Winged Eagle was the one for me. Today’s design with the giant W is also incredibly special. It’s this walking billboard for the promotion.”

On potentially bringing back the Winged Eagle if he wins the title: “The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd. If I’m able to get to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time. SoFi [Stadium] in Hollywood, if I’m able to get to the finish line, and get my hands on these things that like I said, have eluded my family up until now. It just would be kind of a fun — maybe it’s just a pipe dream. Maybe it’s just a thought, a glimmer, but it would be fun to just say, let’s just boil them [the two separate titles] down and bring back the Winged Eagle.”

On all of the titles designs having importance: “All the titles, it’s the equity within them that makes them special. From a design standpoint, I just have a lot of love and reverence for that one, and it’s just a little pipe dream. I had the same pipe dream with the Intercontinental Title and I was lucky enough to make that come to fruition. So, follow along because this is where the fun begins.”