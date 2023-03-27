Cody Rhodes Predicts a ‘Record-Setting’ Amount of Pyro For His WrestleMania Entrance

Cody Rhodes’ WWE entrance tends to be heavy on the pyro, and he expects to have more than ever for WrestleMania 39. Rhodes, who is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the PPV, spoke with WrestleJoy’s Amy Nemmity and said that he never asked for pyro, but that it turned from a gag into part of his regular entrance.

“Oh my gosh,” Rhodes said. “I would have to say, you want to go with the latter, go with the greatest. At this point, I’m gonna be honest, I never asked anybody for pyro. Even in AEW when I was running things, I never asked anybody for pyro, and then it became like a running gag, the amount of pyro, and now it’s not even that, it’s just part of the experience. It’s like the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. You know, this happens at this time and they legit blow up the sky.”

He continued, I think with a WrestleMania on the west coast, in Hollywood, it’s the biggest display that’s ever been done involving a ring. I don’t think greatest can even cover it. I really don’t. I think you’re looking at a record setting amount of pyro.”

WrestleMania 39 takes place on April 1st and 2nd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.