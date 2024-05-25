wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Retains Title Against Cheating Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE King and Queen of the Ring - Cody Rhodes wins Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– Logan Paul broke his promise not to use the brass knuckles and not to cheat at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, but it wasn’t enough to score an upset victory over WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was victorious today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and retained his title.

Thankfully, the guest ring announcer, Saudi Arabian comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj, prevented Paul from trying to cheat with the brass knuckles near the end of the match. After that, Cody Rhodes hit Paul with a series of three Cross Rhodes to get the pinfall and the victory to remain WWE Champion.

You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

