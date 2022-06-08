wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reveals Bruising From Torn Pec Is Worse, Will Have Surgery Today
June 8, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on his Instagram Stories, later shared by the WWE on BT Sport account, Cody Rhodes revealed the the bruising from his torn pectoral muscle is much worse. It has now spread to his right arm, all the way down to the wrist. Rhodes will have surgery on the injury today in Birmingham, Alabama.
Oh my stars 😳
📸 @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/gwiXP5f229
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 8, 2022
