Cody Rhodes Reveals Bruising From Torn Pec Is Worse, Will Have Surgery Today

June 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Hell in a Cell Image Credit: WWE

In a post on his Instagram Stories, later shared by the WWE on BT Sport account, Cody Rhodes revealed the the bruising from his torn pectoral muscle is much worse. It has now spread to his right arm, all the way down to the wrist. Rhodes will have surgery on the injury today in Birmingham, Alabama.

