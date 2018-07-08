Quantcast

 

Cody Says He’s Taking Time Off To Heal After G1 Special

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody

At last night’s NJPW G1 Special, Cody lost a match to IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and was then attacked by Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Haku. He said in a post on Twitter that he was taking time off in order to heal and pursue other projects. He wrote:

