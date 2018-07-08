Cody Says He’s Taking Time Off To Heal After G1 Special

At last night’s NJPW G1 Special, Cody lost a match to IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and was then attacked by Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Haku. He said in a post on Twitter that he was taking time off in order to heal and pursue other projects. He wrote:

A breathtaking evening with @njpw1972 I’m taking a lil’ time off from wrestling to heal my body & explore another very fun project. Thank you all. Let’s meet at @ALL_IN_2018 pic.twitter.com/nqobprDJW3 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2018