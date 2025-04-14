wrestling
Cody Rhodes Teaming With Mattel For New Action Figure Reveal
Mattel issued the following:
Mattel announced the following for their involvement at WWE’s The World in Vegas this week:
Mattel at WWE World 2025 (4/17-4/21)
WWE World attendees can visit the Mattel WWE Elite Squad booth to see the latest action figure reveals, meet the Mattel team, snap a photo in a life-size Ultimate Edition box, and grab a free poster while supplies last.
On Thursday, April 17th at 3:00 pm, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is set to reveal some very special figures! Then, at 5:15 pm, the Mattel team along with even more WWE Superstar guests will host an Elite Squad fan panel where they’ll showcase additional action figure sneak peaks.
Attendees can shop at the largest WrestleMania Superstore ever to snag some of the hottest Mattel WWE action figures, including the first opportunity to purchase the highly anticipated Elite Last Time Is Now John Cena figure.
WWE World at WrestleMania
Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall. 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas NV
Thursday, April 17: 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Friday, April 18: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Saturday, April 19 – Monday, April 21: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
WWE WrestleMania Superstore
Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall. 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Thursday, April 17: 11:00 am – Midnight
Friday, April 18 – Sunday, April 20: 9:00 am – Midnight
Monday, April 21: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
