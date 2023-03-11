Cody Rhodes Says He Watched AEW Revolution On a ‘Pirated’ Stream, Praises Ricky Starks & More

Cody Rhodes made a surprising confession in a recent interview, noting that he watched AEW Revolution on a pirated stream. Rhodes was speaking with Good Karma Wrestling and was asked about what he thought of the AEW PPV, which took place on Sunday. He acknowledged that he wasn’t able to catch all of it but he did watch a good portion of it on a “pirated feed.” You can see some highlights below:

On how he watched the show: “I actually only saw some highlights from Ricky. I had a pirated feed, which I probably should have just figured out how to get the right feed. Not going to tell you who sent me that.”

On the problem with streaming platforms: “Well, it’s — listen, one of the benefits of working for WWE is like, ‘Oh, it’s on Peacock.’ You go on Peacock, it’s right there. Anywhere else I’ve wrestled, whether it’s New Japan, anywhere else — these interfaces are a disaster. They’re a disaster, guys. And like I love every — like, FITE TV, alright, I like FITE TV. That one, at least they got some of the — but come on! Clearly you’re tuning in in a streaming fashion today.”

On Starks’ performance: “I thought Ricky did great, really proud of him. You know, Chris Jericho is an absolute legend — he’s more than a legend, he’s Chris Jericho. And for Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did; very proud of Ricky.”

On the other stars he was proud of: “Very proud of Julia [Hart], proud of Malakai [Black] actually. Because he was somebody that I loved our interactions with, and I wanted to see more of that Malakai and it’s been a minute. So to see him deliver [was great]. FTR guys, I saw — and then all my other kids. I ain’t gonna name them, because I ain’t gonna to put him over. All my other kids who — one of them was out there in the main event, and we don’t have to be best friends or anything. But just very proud of their growth and their continued growth.”

