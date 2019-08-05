wrestling / News
Cody Says That Cain Velasquez Should Not Have Been As Good As He Was At AAA Triplemania
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
Cody spoke with ESPN following Saturday’s AAA TripleMania XXVII, where he was asked what he thought about the performance of Cain Velasquez in his pro wrestling debut.
He said: “He did awesome. He should not have been that good. He shouldn’t have. But he was. Freak athlete.”
When asked if Cain could be AEW-bound, Cody simply said “maybe,” but added that he’d rather sign Psycho Clown first for a match with Kenny Omega.
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch on How Vince McMahon Helped Take Care of Harley Race Before He Passed
- Hulk Hogan Claims Bob Backlund Nearly Prevented His First World Title Win Over Iron Sheik in 1984, Tried to Talk McMahons Out of Decision
- Jim Ross Confirms Paul Heyman Was Almost A WWF Commentator In 1997, Reveals ECW Match Was Discussed For Summerslam That Year
- Jim Ross On the Tension Backstage After Owen Hart Dropped Steve Austin On His Head in 1997, Owen Feeling Embarrassed