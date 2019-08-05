Cody Says That Cain Velasquez Should Not Have Been As Good As He Was At AAA Triplemania

Cody spoke with ESPN following Saturday’s AAA TripleMania XXVII, where he was asked what he thought about the performance of Cain Velasquez in his pro wrestling debut.

He said: “He did awesome. He should not have been that good. He shouldn’t have. But he was. Freak athlete.”

When asked if Cain could be AEW-bound, Cody simply said “maybe,” but added that he’d rather sign Psycho Clown first for a match with Kenny Omega.