Colby Corino Confirms He’s A Free Agent, Isn’t Sure What Went Wrong With WWE

In an interview with Matt Koon (via Fightful), Colby Corino confirmed that he is now a free agent, although he’s not sure why his deal with WWE fell through. It was reported this past weekend that the deal was agreed to but WWE opted not to move forward. Here are highlights:

On if he’s signed to WWE or not: “I’m not sure I’d be able to do this interview if I was.”

On the deal with WWE falling apart: “I got the offer from WWE. Everything was agreed to, verbally. They said, ‘before we send you this contract, we have to do this background check.’ All good, I’ve already been background checked by them before when I did my first tryout a few years ago, nothing new should be of surprise. I didn’t do anything wrong the past couple of years. I have nothing to hide. Everything on there, they already know. After I get my offer, I’m ready to move my family down to Florida, sign a lease at my dad’s apartment complex. My wife was so excited. We were so excited because it felt like the dream come true. It felt like everything was finally paying off. All these times that we drove 12 hours one way, did a three hour show, turned around, went to the next town, did another show 12 hours later, then finally came home and made all those weekends, it felt worth it. After we do all that and get the offer, a few weeks ago, after I get the paperwork for the background check, starting to get a little anxious because it’s been three or four weeks and no word. Starting to come up on the date where I’m supposed to move to Florida. We were supposed to move on Sunday, and the Monday before, I get a call. I get told there was a problem with my background check and there was something from seven years ago and that I needed to handle that and after that, I’d be good. Now, I’m good to go, and it seems like that’s not the case anymore.”

On what he thinks went wrong and if it was related to a hiring freeze: “I don’t have all the information that I want about the situation, but I know that, for right now, it’s not a closed door, but it’s a ‘not right now’ thing. I’m not sure. I feel they wouldn’t tell me about it if it was. That’s way above my head.”